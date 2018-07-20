Water disruption in Drumshanbo today

Leitrim County Council and Irish Water have reported a leak on the 225 AC mains on the Dristernan Road adjacent to Allenbrooke Housing Estate.

Both agencies are working to repair the leak as soon as possible but this will result in turning off the mains before Allenbrooke and will affect supplies into the town and surrounding areas of Drumshanbo.

The mains feeding the Food Hub will not be affected.

The council and Irish Water will endeavour to complete this repair quickly to minimise water outages.

Traffic

Light traffic management will be in place on the Dristernan Rd while this repair is ongoing.

Water outage will be between 10am and 2pm today, Friday July 20 with the following areas affected:

- Drumshanbo, Aughnagrania GWS and surrounding areas of Drumshanbo.

Leitrim County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, would like thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.

Any enquiries in this regard please contact the Irish Water Contact No. – 1850 278 278.

Also read: Opening date confirmed for Lough Allen Blueway Water Park