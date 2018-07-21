Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday July 21, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Johnny Carrigan, Shass, Dowra, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Johnny Carrigan, Shass, Dowra , Co. Leitrim peacefully at St. Phelims Nursing home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Remains reposing at Keegan Funeral Home, Main Street, Dowra on Saturday morning from 9.30 - 11am for neighbours and family. Remains arriving at St. Colmcilles Church, Newbridge, Dowra for 12 noon mass on Saturday with burial afterwards in newbridge cemetery.

Michael Kelleher, Drumhaldry, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Christina, daughters Caroline and Martina, sons Michéal and Kieran, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers John and Fr Frank, sisters Rose and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home today, Friday, from 2pm until 6pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass this morning, Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore. Please note One Way system in operation entrance from Longfield and kilbracken Roads.

Michael Fee Mahanagh, Corry, Drumkeerin, Leitrim / Dowra, Leitrim / Drumcliffe, Sligo

The peaceful death has occurred at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair of Michael Fee, Benbulben House, Drumcliffe, Co.Sligo and formerly of Derrintovey, Dowra, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Gerry, Brian and Frankie, twin sister Eileen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass today, Saturday in St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge at 2.30pm followed by burial in Newbridge Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Benbulben House, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo. House private, please, on morning of funeral.

Mae McGowan, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Mae Mc Gowan, Hillside Cresent, Manorhamilton, peacefully, at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Sister of Philomena Clancy, Tullyskearney, Manorhamilton and Agnes Mc Sharry, Kiltyclogher. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, this evening, Saturday from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Elizabeth McGinley (née McTague), Kintogher, Sligo / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Formerly Church Street, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Brentwood Monor, Convoy, Co. Donegal. Wife of the late Danny and dearly loved mother of Larissa, Trevor, Clodagh and Natasha. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, brothers Michael, Noel, Hugh, Dave and Raymond, sisters Geraldine and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Removal from her home this morning, Saturday to Saint Colmcille's Church, Rathcormac, Sligo to arrive for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Little Sisters of the Poor, Raheny, Co. Dublin C/O Seamus Feehily and Son Funeral Director, Pearse Road, Sligo. House private to family Saturday morning please.



John Rooney, Edenville, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occured of John Rooney, Edenville, Kinlough peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Monday, July 16. The remains will repose at his late residence on the evening of Friday 20th July from 6pm.

Removal of remains this morning, morning to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Diabetes Ireland care of Gilmartins Funeral Services or any family member. House strictly private on the morning of funeral.

May they all Rest In Peace.