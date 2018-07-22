Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday July 22, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Mae McGowan, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Mae Mc Gowan, Hillside Cresent, Manorhamilton, peacefully, at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Sister of Philomena Clancy, Tullyskearney, Manorhamilton and Agnes Mc Sharry, Kiltyclogher. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, this evening, Saturday from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass this morning, Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin Bohan, Mc Loughra, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his mother Katie, father James, brothers Pat, Michael (USA), Bartley (Drumsna), sisters Mary and Bridie (USA). Deeply regretted by his sister Ann and brother Jim (USA), brother-in-law Pat Keogh, sister-in-law Mary Bohan, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick, on Monday from 4pm to 6pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Sr Mary Patrick KELLY O.SS.R, Drumcondra, Dublin / Leitrim



Sr. Mary Patrick Kelly O.Ss.R (Leitrim and Redemptoristine Nuns, Monastery of St. Alphonsus, Dublin 9 and England) July 21. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 24 in The Monastery Chapel with burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Oliver Plunkett, Stroke, Derradda, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home, Mohill. He will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, family Gerardine, Anne, Sean, Máire & Ollie, his twin sister Lilly, brother Pappy, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at the Oratory at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home on Sunday from 3pm until 5.30pm. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Corraleehan arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.