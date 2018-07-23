Gardai issue warning about deer hazard following Sligo accident

Gardai attended a road traffic collision yesterday on the main Sligo to Dublin road, on the N4 near Ballydrehid, Sligo after a car hit a deer.

The car that was on the inside lane travelling towards Collooney and the driver was unable to avoid the animal as it jumped in front of the vehicle.

"Luckily for the occupants it did not go through the windscreen and cause any injuries to the people involved. The dear deer, unfortunately, was not so lucky," said a Garda representative.

"Anyone who knows the road will see the signs warning for deer in the area, and this accident happened in broad daylight so beware when passing through Sligo".

Gardai are urging motorists to be vigilant for animals crossing roads in search of food and water.