Family rescued after vehicle bogged on way home from Sligo's Coney Island

Gardai in Sligo received a call out to assist with a family who got stuck in the sand on route back from Coney Island on Sunday.

In an update on the Sligo Leitrim Garda Siochana Facebook page, gardai said:"The driver had mistakenly gone off track and the vehicle got stuck in the soft sand.

"The lady in the car was heavily pregnant and thankfully remained calm and did not go into labour when the Gardai were there !! The two gardai at the call were more anxious than the lady herself, at the thoughts of her going into labour."

Thankfully local residents were able to assist with towing the vehicle out, before the tide came in and no damage was caused.

"Unfortunately this is a common occurrence on this road," said gardai.

"We would advise people who are not used to making the journey to Coney Island, to stay close to the markers which are there, check tide times and drive with caution when making the journey".