New litter poster created by Leitrim kid

Have you seen this billboard in your drive around Leitrim yet?

The creative poster depicts two people cleaning the map of "Lovely Leitrim." It includes flowers and a simple message "reduce, Reuse and Recycle."

The billboard was designed by Patrick Keane from St. Joseph's NS Leitrim Village who was the overall winner of Leitrim County Council's recent Anti Litter Awareness Poster Competition.

His poster is now on display on Billboards around the county during July! Well Done Patrick! #keepingleitrimlovely

