Castleblayney, Co Monaghan
Man to appear before court in relation to €70,000 drug find
Stock image
As part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations, in the Castleblaney area of Co Monaghan, a joint intelligence led operation was conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service from the Border-Midlands-West Region, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Regional Support Unit and Gardai from the Cavan/Monaghan Drugs Unit yesterday, July 23, 2018.
Gardai entered a residence in Castleblaney on foot of a search warrant assisted by Customs units. During the search a package was seized by Customs, which contained approximately 3 1/2Kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €70,000 (pending analysis).
A 45-year-old male were arrested at the scene, as part of the operation by Gardaí. He was detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
He is scheduled to appear before Virginia District Court this afternoon charged in connection with the seizure.
