Boyle man tried to bite Garda in the leg

“He was out of his mind on drink,” said Judge Kevin P Kilrane prior to imposing a conviction against Francis Tighe, 6 Meadowvale, Greatmeadow, Boyle and fines totalling €600.



Giving summary evidence Supt Kevin English said at 12.05am on January 24, 2018 Gardaí responded to a call at Ath na Rí, Aughameeney, Carrick-on-Shannon.



The defendant was said to be intoxicated and matters escalated further when Gda Quigley attempted to arrest Mr Tighe.

Supt English told the Court Mr Tighe, “Attempted to bite Gda Quigley in the leg. He was eventually subdued and arrested and conveyed to Carrick-on-Shannon.”



Defending solicitor Peter Collins said, Mr Tighe was in Court with his girlfriend who had called the Gardaí on the night in question.



Addressing the Court, Mr Tighe said, “I don’t remember much of what happened.



“The only bit I remember was walking up to the house. My girlfriend didn’t want me in because I was too drunk.”



Mr Tighe said he offered an apology to Gda Quigley which was accepted.



Addressing Mr Tighe Supt English said, “All it required was for the defendant to leave the area but as we see all too often he took his anger out on the Gardaí.



“It was clearly avoidable but you chose to vent your anger on local Gardaí and that is my issue with you and people like you.”



Judge Kilrane imposed a conviction in relation to charges of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and obstructing a peace officer and he was fined €300 in relation to each charge.



The fine was paid prior to the end of the Court sitting with Judge Kilrane concluding matters.