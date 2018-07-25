A Shannon tourism masterplan is being developed as part of Ireland's Hidden Heartlands

Tenders are now being invited for a project management-led team to develop and prepare a tourism masterplan for the Shannon Region.

This masterplan will form part of the new Tourism promotional area - Ireland's Hidden Heartlands and will provide a blueprint to guide and direct future development of tourism in this region.

The masterplan will be led by a Project Steering Group comprised of Waterways Ireland and Fáilte Ireland under a strategic partnership between the two agencies.

The contract term is estimated as being for an initial 9-month period and it is intended to commence late August 2018.



