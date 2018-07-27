Stag party reveller was highly abusive to paramedics in Carrick-on-Shannon

William Moloney, Ballinahow, Ballycahill, Thurles, Co Tipperary was convicted of being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to himself or others while a charge of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour was struck out at last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.



Giving summary evidence Supt Kevin English said the defendant was observed at 2.25am on June 30, 2018 at Church Lane, Carrick-on-Shannon lying on a footpath.



Gardaí tried to wake Mr Moloney but he was found to be unconcious and unresponsive.



While waiting for an ambulance the defendant came round and when help arrived he told paramedics he didn’t need to go in the ambulance or to hospital.



Supt English said the defendant called one of the paramedics a “Thick Kerry c**t.”



The defendant said he had suffered a personal tragedy in the past 12 months and had not drank in the intervening period.

He said he was in Carrick-on-Shannon for a stag party for his cousin.



Mr Moloney who has nine previous convictions issued an apology to the Court and the emergency service personnel he encountered on the night.



Judge Kevin P Kilrane ruled as outlined and imposed a €200 fine.