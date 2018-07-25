Roscommon man faces attempted murder charge

A Roscommon man has pleaded guilty to harassing and threatening to kill a woman whom he's also accused of attempting to murder.

Gerard Mooney (38) of Castle Hill, Castlerea appeared before the Central Criminal Court on Monday last, July 23, when he pleaded guilty to a number of related charges.

Dressed in a brown jacket and pink shirt, he winked at a person in the body of the court before being arraigned by the registrar.

He first pleaded guilty to committing burglary on February 12, 2017 at the home of Stephen O'Donoghue in Cartron, Carrick-on- Shannon.

This involved him entering as a trespasser and committing assault causing harm to Stephanie Clifton.

He also admitted to the possession of a shotgun, making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to Ms Clifton and criminal damage of Mr O’Donoghue’s door on the same occasion.

See this week's edition of the Leitrim Observer for the full report.