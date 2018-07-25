Arigna man punched shop window after too much to drink

Gary Regan, Gortnafarna, Arigna, Co Roscommon was convicted of criminal damage at Gartlan’s Newsagents, Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon on October 29, 2017 when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.



Supt Kevin English told the court Gda Paula O’Dowd arrested the defendant for intoxication after he was observed punching a window belonging to Gartlan’s.



Supt English informed the Court the defendant was drunk.



Defending solicitor Colm Conway said, “He instructs me he was in an altercation,” to which Judge Kevin P Kilrane queried, “With the window or with someone else?”



Mr Conway replied, “With a group of males first. He has asked me to apologise to the Guards and to Gartlans.”



Having heard the evidence Judge Kilrane addressed the defendant asking, “What’s going on in your life that you had that much to drink?”



In reply the defendant said, “I just had too much on the night.”



Imposing a conviction and a €200 fine Judge Kilrane said, “He got his chance before.”



The court heard €250 compensation was handed to Gardaí for the damage caused.