Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday July 26, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Betty McPartlan (née Ward), Sheena, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has taken place at Aras Chois Fharraige Nursing Home, Spiddal, Co. Galway of Betty McPartlan (nee Ward), Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family; sons Seamus (Leeds), Martin (Galway); daughters Mary (Galway), Gertie (Leeds), Pauline (Drumkeerin); sisters Kathleen, Eileen; brother Seamus; sons-in-law; daughters-in-law; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews; nieces; cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter-in-law Margaret and the late Packie McPartlan, Derrycullinan, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim on Friday from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin at 12 midday. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please, outside of reposing times.

Thomas (Jumbo) Carroll, Corraun, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The Death has occured of Thomas (Jumbo) Carroll Yonkers N.Y. and late of Corraun Kiltyclogher Co. Leitrim R.I.P. Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving mother Bridget, sisters Annemarie, Bernie, Theresa, Mary, Cece and Loretta and his brother Charlie, extended family and wonderful friends.

Reposing at Hodder Farenga Funeral Home, 899 McLean Ave Yonkers New York this Friday from 2pm-9pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Saturday, at St Barnaba's Church, Woodlawn. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund

Removal of remains from Dublin Airport on Monday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Moran (née Doyle), Caplahard House Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff at South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone, sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Michael, daughter Cliodhna, son Michael, brothers, Tommy (Australia), Desmond and Seamus (Drumshanbo), Kieran (Dublin), her adored grandchildren, Brian, Cillian, Ryan and Aidan, daughter-in-law Joanna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and a wide circle of very supportive neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home,The Strand, Athlone on Friday, July 27, from 3pm with Rosary at 6.45pm. Removal at 7.15 to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclair, Glasson arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 28, at 11. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tommy Beirne, Drumleague, Leitrim, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Tommy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 24 at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee Earley) and father of Tomas and Marie. He will be sadly missed by his son, daughter, nieces, nephews, inlaws, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence today, Thursday from 3pm-9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St.Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery

Trevor Martin, Lahard Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Predeceased by his beloved mother Eileen. He will be sadly missed by his father Peter, his son Benjamin, daughter Sophia, brothers Damien & Jason, sisters Caroline, Tracey & Vanessa, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home today, Thursday from 2pm until 5pm. Removal this evening to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

Pat Donohoe, Aughnaglace, Cloone/Aughavas, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Donohoe, Aughnaglace, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Sunday 22nd July 2018, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital Sligo surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Bridget, sons; Raymond and Peter, Daughters; Linda and Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers; Andy and Malachy, sister; Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends. ​Removal on Wednesday evening (25th July) to St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass this morning, Thursday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Very Rev. Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Co Cavan / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Very Rev. Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Co. Cavan and late of Drumlonan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Saturday, July 21 (suddenly) at his residence. Deeply regretted by his brothers; Louis and Thomas, sisters; Mary Greene, Ann Sheridan, Angela Maguire, Noeleen O'Reilly, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, Bishop Leo O'Reilly and Priests of the Diocese, extended family, friends and parishioners. Reposing at the Parochial House, Crosserlough today, Wednesday from 2pm until 5pm. Funeral Mass this morning, Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore at 3pm approx. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund.

Michael Feely, St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge, Kildare / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon



Peacefully in his 100th year, at Glenaisling Nursing Home, Celbridge, beloved husband of the late Kathleen and father of the late Brendan, deeply regretted by his loving family, Tony, Teresa, Laurence, Kathleen & Patrick, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Attracta, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his daughter Kathleen's residence in St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge, on Thursday evening from 6-8pm. Removal on Friday at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge, for 1pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.