Carrick-on-Shannon man refused to co-operate with Customs Officer

Charlie Ward, 7 Cluain Oir, Liscara, Carrick-on-Shannon was convicted of a number of offences when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court including failing to keep his vehicle at the scene at Topaz, Leitrim Rd, Carrick-on-Shannon on September 21, 2017.



Giving evidence State Solicitor Noel Farrell told the Court a Customs Officer , Ms Tansey, observed a black VW Passat parked in Topaz filling station and approached the person in possession of the vehicle as he emerged from the shop informing him that it was her intention to take a sample of fuel from the vehicle.



Mr Ward was said to have replied to Ms Tansey, Custom’s Officer, ‘You’re not a Guard and I don’t need to open or do anything for you.



Mr Ward was said to have driven off at high speed out the Leitrim Road.



Customs Officer Tansey pursued the vehicle and as she reached the junction for Liscara she noticed the defendant coming out of the housing estate but he ignored her request to stop.



The Officer returned to the filling station where she observed stills which clearly showed the defendant. She then made further enquiries and discovered the vehicle was registered to Mr Ward.



She then wrote to Mr Ward but received no response.



Continuing the evidence, Mr Farrell said Ms Tansey then called to Mr Ward's place of residence where he was residing in a caravan outside a house.



She was informed by a brother of the defendant when she called to his residence that the defendant was indisposed.



Defending solicitor John Anderson asked Judge Kilrane to mitigate the fine to the full amount allowed. Judge Kilrane imposed a conviction and a fine of €5,000 which he mitigated to €2,500.



Evidence was also given in relation to offences on September 25, 2017 when Gda Connolly observed the defendant driving on the wrong side of the road at Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon having crossed a continuous white line. Judge Kilrane imposed a conviction and a fine of €300 in relation to a charge of overtaking in a dangerous manner.



In relation to offences on June 9, 2017 at 10.53pm the Court heard the defendant was observed overtaking on hatch markings on the N4 while travelling inbound towards Carrick-on-Shannon at Attirory.



A fixed charged penalty notice was issued but the fine was not paid. A conviction was imposed in relation to a charge of entering the hatch markings of a roadway and Mr Ward was fined €200.



In relation to a charge of driving without insurance on March 17, 2017 at St George's Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon Mr Ward was convicted and was fined €200.



He was also disqualified from driving for a period of two years.