CAB officers are conducting searches in Sligo this morning
Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).
Officers from The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), Revenue, Employment Affairs and Social Protection, assisted by local Gardai and the Regional Armed Support Unit, conducted a search operation in Co Sligo this morning, Thursday, July 26.
The search was conducted at a residential premises in the Sligo Town area.
Gardai have issued a statment noting that a Ford Mondeo has been seized along with a quantity of documents and mobile phones.
No arrests were made during this phase of the investigation which is on going.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on