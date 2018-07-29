O’Carolan Harp Festival and Summer School 2018

Tutors Concert

One of the highlights of the O’Carolan Summer School in Keadue is the concert to be held on Thursday, August 2 at 8.30pm. This is always a popular concert of traditional music, song and dance when Ireland’s leading artists will be performing. The tutors at the Summer School take part in the concert and the MC for the night is Deputy Eugene Murphy.

The following artists will be performing on the night: Laoise Kelly, Niamh McGloin, Alisha McMahon, Angelina Carbury, Michael Hurley, Junior Davey, Dan Bruder, Padraig Sweeney, Lorraine Sweeney, Mossie Martin, Francis Cunningham, Clare Bohan, Fionnuala Maxwell, Patrick Devane & Gerard Butler.

Arts & Crafts

Among the attractions at the O’Carolan Harp Festival in Keadue will be the many Craft Exhibitions and demonstrations which will take place on Sunday, August 5. The craft demonstrations have become very popular over the years where visitors to the Festival can see for themselves the skills involved in wood turning, pottery making, etc.

Among those attending this year will be The Bakery, Deirdre & Padraig Keenan from Kiltoom, will have brown bread, soda bread, cakes scones, tarts & cakes & many treats all on sale. Also in attendance will be Moran’s Mega Jam from Ballinagh, Co. Cavan, they will have jams, chutneys and relishes all on sale.

While the craft exhibitors will also be only too willing to explain the amount of work involved in producing their goods, all items produced will be for sale.

Anybody interested in either exhibiting or demonstrating their products can get more information by emailing:- mccabe.chloe@gmail.com.



Liam Purcell to play at O’Carolan Harp Festival

Among the highlights of the O’Carolan Harp Festival over the years is the appearance of Liam Purcell and his many friends. Liam, a famous button accordion player from Crossna and now living in Dublin, never fails to play at this annual event.

Liam has toured with Comhaltas Ceoltoírí Eireann on many occasions appearing at concert venues in various cities throughout the world.

He is the leader of the O’Carolan Country Ceili Band playing at one of the Summer School céilíthe on Tuesday night July 31 and at the Door Dancing on Monday, August 6. He will also be participating in the numerous music sessions throughout the Festival and Summer School.