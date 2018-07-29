South Leitrim community set to start appeal process against post office closure

The South Leitrim community of Aughavas is preparing to lodge an appeal against plans to close the local post office.

The community had been hopeful that the post office business would be allowed to transfer to new owners following the retirement of the existing postmistress.

However the local community has been notified that the existing post office will closed on August 10 following the retirement of current postmistress, Mary McCaffrey.

A notice put up in the Post Office states that, from August 13 all social welfare services currently available in Aughavas Post Office, will be transferred 7km away to Carrigallen.

Some An Post Services however, will remain available via PostPoint in the shop/pub which houses Aughavas Post Office at the moment, The Dugout.

According to An Post, set criteria was considered in making the decision to close Aughavas Post Office.

An Post says, in rural Ireland, it "will endeavour to ensure that all settlements with over 500 people will have a Post Office".

Sadly, Aughavas does not have this level of people living within its borders.

An Post are also working on criteria that communities are within 15km of a post office. There are other post offices in larger towns such as Mohill, Ballinamore and Carrigallen which fall within this distance.

"The decision on future Post Office Service for Aughavas including the consolidation of Aughavas Post Office with surrounding Post Offices in Carrigallen, Mohill, Ballinamore, Newtowngore and Arva reflects An Post's commitment to build a sustainable and viable Post Office Network for this area," notes An Post.

Appeal

Local TD, Martin Kenny, told www.leitrimobserver.ie that, while news of the closure was disappointing, there was still the avenue of an appeals process open to the community.

Deputy Kenny said: "It isn't all bad news. We still have an appeals process we can engage in and that is what