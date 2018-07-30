80 new jobs announced for Ballyconnell

€5 million will be invested in a new factory facility in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan supported by the Government through Enterprise Ireland. Approximately 80 full time jobs will be created at the facility by 2020.

The development of Crust & Crumb into its new location at Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan will enable the company to further expand into the large and growing chilled pizza market in mainland EU countries. It already has a factory in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

Making the announcement at Ballyconnell Business Park on Friday, July 27 , Heather Humphreys, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation said “I couldn’t be prouder that the Government is supporting this investment, which will go towards building a new, state-of-the-art facility and create 80 high-quality jobs.

“It is always a pleasure to announce new jobs but it’s especially positive when it’s in a place like Ballyconnell. I spent many years working here so I couldn’t be happier to be making this announcement, which comes as a huge boost to the local area.”

Mark McCaffrey, spokesperson for Crust & Crumb stated, “We wish to thank Enterprise Ireland for their support in this Project. This investment was necessary for the Company’s Brexit Strategy and without financial support, this expansion could not have happened. We are hoping to have the factory operational by December 2018 and will start our employment recruitment campaign over the next coming months. Since announcing this expansion to our Customers, we have been able to attain €6m orders by having a presence in Europe. This Project is paramount to our survival after Brexit.”

Also welcoming the news, Kevin Buckley, Manager of Food FDI Europe, Enterprise Ireland, who said the announcement represented the second new Food FDI project secured in recent weeks, and the fifth so far in 2018. With the capacity to bring over €300 million of new investment into regional locations, he said: “The result of this investment is 80 jobs supported by Enterprise Ireland which will deliver a positive impact to the North East region, supporting sustainable economic growth, regional development and secure employment. We are committed to working with Crust & Crumb to support this partnership.”

