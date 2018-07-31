Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, August 31, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Robert Dobson, Rooskeynamona, Mohill, Leitrim



Robert Dobson, Rooskeynamona, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sunday July 29th 2018. Very dearly loved son of Georgina and the late Desmond. Much loved brother of Elaine and Desmond, nieces Amy, Ella and Maya, nephew Finlay, brother-in-law Miller, sister-in-law Coty, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Mary's Parish Church, Mohill on Wednesday via Drumod and Rooskeynamona for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the charity Grow c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan.

Anthony (Tony) O'Connor, 48 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran, Donegal / Limerick

Anthony (Tony) O'Connor, 48 Silverhill, Bundoran, Co Donegal, formerly of Limerick and late of The 12 Infantry Battalion. Peacefully on Sunday 29th July 2018, at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Loving father of the Late Jeffery. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Michelle, sons Shane, Luke, Ben and Zach, his daughter Evelyn, daughter-in-law Jessica, brothers, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McGee's Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal on Tuesday evening from 4pm with removal from there at 5.15pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for reception prayers at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors. House Private Please.

Mary (Mel) Logan (née Conlon), Annaghderg, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Mary (Mel) Logan (nee Conlon), Annaghderg, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, July 28th 2018 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Patricia. Deeply regretted by her sons Miceal and Sean, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother and sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon ar St Joseph's Church, Gorvagh with burial afterwards in Fenagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Nursing Home.

May they all Rest In Peace.