Leitrim Jobs Alert: Advertising Sales Executives required

Advertising Sales Executives

The Leitrim Observer and Longford Leader are part of the Iconic Newspaper Group, Ireland’s largest independently owned regional newspaper group.

We are keen to hear from proven Sales Executives with media/advertising experience, including digital/online or a similar transferable sales background.

We are looking for both experienced and junior multimedia representatives to join our teams. Our Account Executives sell and develop high-performance print and online marketing programs for local businesses. They are tasked with servicing existing accounts and developing new business.

About you

Successful candidates will be assertive, keen to get ahead of the competition, innovative in their approach and disciplined about holding themselves accountable for results. Professional, outgoing and friendly with the ability to adapt sales techniques, you will ideally also possess:

• Strong negotiation skills and at least two years of successful B2B advertising/sales experience including digital/online

• Experience in consultative sales, cold calling, diagnosing client needs, objection handling and closing, time management, client retention and problem-solving

• Strong written and verbal skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment

• An aptitude for creative thinking, with excellent customer service and organisation skills and the ability to build strong relationships and exercise excellent follow-up

• You will need a full driving licence, be proficient at setting personal goals and achieving them, and be capable of contributing to a positive, constructive and can-do atmosphere to make the department and company more effective. We offer competitive salary and massive career progression for the right fit.

To apply, please email your CV with a covering letter to ckelly@iconicnewspapers.ie. Strictly no agencies.



About us

Iconic Newspapers is a progressive publishing group that consists of a full suite of multi-platform editorial and advertising products. Our family of 15 weekly newspapers, associated websites, social media channels and magazines form a powerful communications platform that can drive your media sales career forward. We are an extensive, integrated network of local brands that attract local audiences in markets that matter to advertisers.