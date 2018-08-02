Manorhamilton man charged following Leitrim drugs find

A 50-year-old Manorhamilton man has appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District Court last night in relation to the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Fintan Fitzgerald with an address at Main Street , Manorhamilton appeared before Sligo Court on August 1, 2018 at 9pm.

He was charged by Detective Garda Brian McMahon, from Carrick On Shannon Garda Station with one count of sale/supply (Section 15) of controlled drugs contrary to Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 as amended.

Leitrim District Superintendent, Kevin English appeared for the State. He objected to bail and the presiding judge on hearing the grounds of objection, refused the defendant bail.

The defendant was remanded in custody to Castlerea prison to appear before Harristown District Court on Friday, August 3, 2018.

