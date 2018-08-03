Walk in x-ray facilities set to resume in Roscommon Hosptial

Walk in x-ray facilities at Roscommon Hospital set to resume in mid-September- Murphy

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway, Eugene Murphy has welcomed the fact that the walk in x-ray service at Roscommon County Hospital looks set to be up and running again by mid September.

"This important service has not been available for some time now due to a malfunction of equipment and many people have contacted me on this issue and I have raised the matter with the Minister for Health on a number of occasions," he told www.leitrimobserver.ie

"Many people were unable to have x-rays of the hip, spine, pelvis and abdomen carried out at the walk in x-ray facilities at Roscommon County Hospital and it was hoped that the new equipment would be in place by the end of July 2018.

"However I have been informed this week that the infrastructural works which were required to accommodate the new equipment are more extensive than originally envisaged and due to the long lead time for some of the specialist fixtures and fittings, the expected date of installation of the equipment has been moved out mid-September 2018.

"It is expected that the new equipment will be up and running on 25th September and I understand that infrastructural works are scheduled to start next Tuesday 7th August. I want to thank hospital management for their ongoing efforts in relation to this matter. I also understand that all of the GPs in the region have been informed of the situation, " said Deputy Murphy.