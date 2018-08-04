Restoring an old Leitrim home? RTE wants to film it!

Following a hugely successful first series, RTÉ One's The Great House Revival is returning for another series in which architect Hugh Wallace will follow the progress of six restoration projects across the country, as owners reclaim buildings from the past to create spaces for modern living.

If you are restoring an old building in Leitrim, the programme could be interested in filming your work and progress.

All over Ireland there are properties in need of serious repair and The Great House Revival will champion the bravery of those willing to take them on. We are now on the hunt for suitable projects and are looking for historical homes that are about to undergo a restoration. This could include church conversions, old school houses, rural Garda stations, farmhouses and farm buildings, cottages or Georgian townhouses.

Arhitect Hugh Wallace will be on hand to guide the audience and the homeowners through their project. A passionate advocate of ambitious restorations, Hugh wants to see our abandoned crumbling, classic architecture live on, and become relevant in the 21st century.

If you, or someone you know is about to embark on a restoration of any kind, Animo TV want to hear from you – email property@animotv.ie or call 01 531 0957.