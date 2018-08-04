Carrick-on-Shannon District Court hears bar row in Boyle spilled on to street

Michael Stokes, 39 Oaklands, Carrick-on-Shannon was convicted of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and fined €300 when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.



Giving summary evidence Insp Dennis Harrington said at 10.20pm on May 26, 2018 Gardaí received a call in relation to a disturbance at Bridge St, Boyle where a group of people were said to be extremely intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The Court heard the incident started in a licensed premises and spilled on to Bridge St after a table was overturned.



The defendant was observed with a glass in his hand urging another male to fight him. Family members and Gardaí were unable to calm him down and he was subsequently arrested.



Entering a guilty plea Mr Stokes, who is unemployed and is a father of two said, “I had too many drinks that day.”



Judge Kilrane ruled as outlined while a charge of being intoxicated to such an extent as to pose a danger to himself or others was struck out.