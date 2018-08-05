“It's in his hands whether he goes to prison or not” says Judge Kilrane at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court

“It's in his hands whether he goes to prison or not,” said Judge Kevin P Kilrane prior to concluding matters against Gerry Idomelle, 6 Geraldine Court, Longford at last week's sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.



Insp Dennis Harrington gave summary evidence saying when the defendant was stopped by Gardaí on March 12, 2017 at Townspark, Carrick-on-Shannon he gave an incorrect name and address. Following enquiries Mr Idomelle's correct name and address was established and he admitted he was disqualified from driving. Insp Harrington said Mr Idomelle, has previous convictions for offences including no insurance, no NCT and public order offences.



Defending solicitor Niamh McGovern said, “He acknowledges he shouldn't have been driving. He is living in Edgeworthstown. He can walk to work and his partner is learning to drive.



“I ask that as he is making a contribution to society you deal with it other than imprisonment.”



Having heard the evidence Judge Kilrane imposed a fine of €100 for failing to give information demanded by Gardaí.



In relation to the motoring offences of no insurance, failing to produce an insurance certificate, driving without a driving licence and failing to produce a driving licence, Judge Kilrane adjourned matters until December 18 saying, “If I hear there is a conviction against him, he will go to prison for six months. If there is nothing further I'll adjourn for another six months.

“It's in his hands whether he goes to prison or not. He's on very thin ice.”