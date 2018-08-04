No separating Drumreilly and Ballinamore in epic encounter

Near neighbours Drumreilly and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins played out a pulsating draw this evening in Cloone as both sides moved a step closer to claiming their place in the knock-out stages of the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship.

After their heroics against Dromahair last week, Drumreilly repeated the trick again this evening as they were at least worthy of a draw. Incredibly Drumreilly finished the game with 13 man as both Graham Taylor and John McKeon saw red.

The final score of 1-12 (Ballinamore) to 2-9 (Drumreilly) was a fair reflection on what was a highly entertaining contest.

The opening match in Cloone was less exciting with last year's Intermediate champions, Aughnasheelin, claiming what in the end proved to be a straightforward victory over Bornacoola in Group 2 of the Connacht Gold Senior Championship emerging victorious on a scoreline of 1-17 to 0-13.

In Drumshanbo Mohill made it two wins from two as they breezed past Dromahair who have now lost their opening two games. After their victory over Aughnawillan last week the defending champions proved far too good for Dromahair, emerging victorious on a scoreline of 1-24 to 0-7.

Allen Gaels impressed many last weekend when they thumped Bornacoola but it proved to be a more difficult evening for them this evening in Pairc Sean as they slumped to an eight point defeat with St Mary's winning 3-16 to 3-8.

Melvin Gaels were hoping to bounce back from their defeat at the hands of St Mary's in the opening weekend when they faced Glencar/Manorhamilton in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada but the Manor men were full value for their 0-15 to 1-8 victory.

The evening's other Senior Championship match saw Aughawillan and Gortletteragh go head to head in Ballinamore. With both sides having lost on the opening weekend, both were clearly hoping to register their first win and it was Aughawillan who did just that, emerging triumphant on a scoreline of 2-19 to 2-10.

Intermediate Championship

In the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Drumkeerin registered their second win as they proved too good for Aughavas, winning on a scoreline of 0-15 to 1-5.

Fenagh, who impressed many last weekend with their win over Ballinaglera made it back to back wins with a 0-18 to 3-4 victory over Cloone.

Last night saw Ballinaglera bounce back from their opening weekend defeat to claim a draw with Leitrim Gaels with the sides finishing level in Cloone at 1-14 apiece.