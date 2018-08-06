Leitrim area deaths - Monday, August 6, 2018

The following death has occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Kathleen Corrigan, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim

Kathleen Corrigan (nee McNamee) Mullanadarragh, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, formerly of Corglass, Legga, Co. Longford, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Sunday, 5th August, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her son Shaun, sister Eileen Macken, Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace. Reposing at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill on Monday from 3pm until 5.30pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen on Monday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Matthew Gralton, Woodview House, Leitrim Village, Co. Leitrim

Matthew Gralton, Woodview House, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and Mount Prospect, Roscommon Town. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Niamh, sons Rian, and Odhran, his father Hugh, mother Elaine, brother Ray, grandparents Tommy and Marcella Clyne, Stonepark, Roscommon Town, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, father-in-law, mother-in-law, aunts, cousins, and a large circle of family and friends. Remains reposing at Woodview, Leitrim Village today, Sunday 5th August from 2pm til 9pm with family time thereafter please. Requiem Mass at 12:30pm on Monday 6th August with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please. Family flowers only please donations to The Kevin Bell Repatriation trust.

Terence Harrington, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Terence Harrington, Emlagh, Kingsland, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, in his 90th year, peacefully, at University Hospital, Sligo on Saturday, 4th August, 2018. Predeceased by his wife Una, sadly missed by his sons Patrick (Manchester), Thomas (Manchester), Gerard (Boyle) and his daughters Marian (Kiernan) (Kilglass), Regina (Harrington) (Middlesbrough), Fiona (Hughes) (Bishop Auckland), Lorraine (Mannion) (Cloonfad), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Monday evening 5pm to 7pm, arriving at Breedogue Church at 8pm. Mass of christian burial Tuesday at 12pm. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland care of Mahon Funeral Directors, Boyle.



May they Rest In Peace.