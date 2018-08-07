Eye field test to resume in Roscommon Hospital this September

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has welcomed the fact that Roscommon patients will no longer be forced to travel to Galway for basic eye field tests as the specialised lenses have been replaced in the Ophthalmology Department in Roscommon and should be operational by the end of September 2018.

Deputy Murphy tabled a parliamentary question with the Minister for Health as a number of constituents had raised the matter with him in recent weeks.

“A number of people contacted my constituency office in relation to this matter as people who were previously able to get a simple eye field test under the Primary Care system in Roscommon were told that they must travel to University College Hospital, Galway as the lenses for the specific machine in Roscommon were not replaced. Following my ongoing representations on this matter I am glad to say that the Ophthalmology Department in Roscommon have now received the specialised lenses and it is hoped to have the equipment operational by the end of September 2018,” said Deputy Murphy.

“A lot of these patients are elderly and would not have their own form of transport so it is was very inconvenient for them to have to travel to Galway so it is most welcome that the specialised lenses have now been received and I look forward to the equipment being operational by the end of September 2018,” concluded Deputy Murphy.