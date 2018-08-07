Extra public transport links to be put in place for Papal visit

Irish Rail has confirmed it will be providing additional services to cater for the crowds expected to attend the Papal visit events in Dublin and Mayo this month.

Extra trains will operate to/from Dublin on all Intercity routes, and a high frequency of DART and Commuter services will operate also.

There will be free travel on all public transport within Dublin on Sunday 26 August for anyone attending the event.

There is no car park where attendees will be able to park up and walk to the event in the Phoenix Park. Event organisers have secured additional car parking but these parking spaces are strictly for those availing of Park and Ride facilities.

Intercity

All Intercity train tickets must be booked in advance for the Papal mass in Dublin on Sunday 26 August.

This applies to regular services, and extra trains which will operate from Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Rosslare and Waterford to Dublin on the morning of 26 August, returning in the evening.

Customers are advised that no Intercity train tickets will be available for sale on the day and that there will be no access for anyone to Intercity trains who does not have a ticket or reservation.

Existing ticket holders, including free travel pass holders and season ticket holders, will also requier an advance reservation for travel on Sunday, 26 August.

Reservations for this date are free of charge, and can also be booked at the Irish Rail website. They will not be available at stations.

Irish Rail has also warned customers that:

They MUST travel on the train they book - you will not be able to transfer to another service.

Trains will have un-allocated seating. Please take any available seat on your train.

DART services

Extra DART and Commuter services will operate on Sunday 26 August before and after the papal mass.

The National Transport Authority has announced that holders of tickets to the Papal Mass travelling in the short hop zone (that means DART, and between city centre and Balbriggan, M3 Parkway, Kilcock, Sallins, Kilcoole) can avail of free public transport on this date.

DART services will begin from 6am, and will build to a frequency of every 10 minutes from 9am onwards, and directly after the event.

Connolly Station and Tara Street Stations are the closest points on the DART network to Phoenix Park – commuters can also transfer at Connolly for trains to Ashtown, for closer access to Phoenix Park.

Maynooth/M3 Parkway

Connolly to Maynooth/M3 services will begin from 6am, and will build to a frequency of every 10 minutes in each direction (alternating between Maynooth and M3) by 10am, and directly after the event

Customers travelling from Maynooth/M3 Parkway inwards are advised to alight at Navan Road parkway station, for access to the Phoenix Park

Customers travelling from Connolly are advised to alight at Ashtown Station, for access to the Phoenix Park.

It advised people to take account of the walking distance from the station to the Papal Cross, and allow time for this walk when choosing train times.