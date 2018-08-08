Funeral arrangements for Leitrim GAA legend Paddy Dolan

The sad news broke yesterday of the passing of Leitrim GAA legend Paddy Dolan.

The death of Paddy Dolan, Ballinamore, will be mourned by his family, the local community and Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins, Leitrim and Connacht GAA.

The following are the funeral arrangements for the late Paddy Dolan:

Patrick (Paddy) Dolan, High Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Patrick (Paddy) Dolan, Dublin, & formerly High Street, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. August 7th 2018 at Tallaght hospital, Dublin after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Veron, sons Declan, Raymond, Darragh & daughter Patricia, grandchildren, cousins, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at the residence of his son Raymond, 9 Slieve view, Teemore, Co. Fermanagh tomorrow evening (Wednesday) from 6 o'clock until 10 o'clock and on Thursday from 12 o'clock until 5 o'clock. Removal on Thursday evening arriving at St. Patrick's church, Ballinamore at 8 o'clock. Funeral mass on Friday at 10 o'clock with burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery.

May he rest in peace.