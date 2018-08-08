Newtowngore Post office set to continue serving customers until 2019

Newtowngore's Post Office is set to continue operation until the end of January 2019.

The post office is one of four which has been earmarked for closure on foot of a special retirement exit package from An Post.

Three other post offices, Aghacashel, Aughavas and Killargue, are set to close this month but Newtowgore's postmistress, Martina Gorby, told www.leitrimobserver.ie that Newtowngore will remain open until the end of January.

Last year, Newtowngore post office made national headlines after one lucky customer scooped €1,005,000 in the February 2017 EuroMillions Raffle.