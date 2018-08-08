Gilian Filan also declared bankrupt

Gillian Filan, wife of Westlife Star Shane has been declared bankrupt in relation to loans connected to Shafin Developments in Dromahair.



Gillian Filan, with an address listed as Ballincar, Co Sligo, was ruled bankrupt on July 23 in the High Court, six years after her husband was forced to do the same.

Shane Filan was announced bankrupt in 2012 after it emerged he was in debt for €23million in relation to developments in Sligo and Leitrim.



A representative for the former Westlife frontman confirmed the bankruptcy and admitted that Gillian’s bankruptcy is related to joint loans she shared with her husband Shane.

Six years ago, Shane and his brother Finbarr got into financial difficult during the recession. The brothers borrowed millions from the banks for their property development company Shafin Developments.

The company borrowed money during the boom to build Hillcrest Development, Stonebridge, Dromahair.



In 2014, Shane was forced to sell his mansion in Sligo, before his family relocated to Surrey in England.

He was declared bankrupt in the UK, were it lasts on record for 12 months, in comparison to Ireland, where it could last over three years.



The couple and their three children have since relocated back to Ireland.

The couple have three children together – Nicole, 13, Patrick, 9, and Shane Junior, 8.

