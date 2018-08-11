Complaint to GSOC about Carrick garda to be withdrawn

A man who made complaints to GSOC about Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai had all charges against him struck out at a recent sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.



Darren Conway with an address at 26 Shannon Grove, Carrick-on-Shannon and 5 Ceis Lawns, Keshcarrigan was charged with possession of an unlicensed air rifle at 5 Ceis Laws, Keshcarrigan on November 17, 2016. He was also charged with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at 6 Orchard Court, Carrick-on-Shannon on October 24, 2017.

Solicitor Martin Burke said he had €400 in court from the defendant.

The court heard on October 24, 2017 Mr Conway was found drunk outside a house in Leitrim Village at 3.05am. He was abusive to Gardai and did not comply with directions of the gardai.



He called a member of the Gardai a wan***, resisted arrest and refused to get in the patrol car.

Superintendent Kevin English said the defendant continued to be abusive and un-cooperative in the Garda Station.

Mr Burke said his client was pleading guilty but does not accept the sequence of events told by the Superintendent. He said his client had made a complaint to GSOC but he “wants to put the incident behind him” and indicated Mr Conway is withdrawing the complaint.



In relation to the air rifle and pellets, the defendant said he bought the rifle on Done Deal and didn’t believe he needed a licence.

In the witness stand Mr Conway said “I was provoked by the gardai. I was called horrible names.”

Superintendent English asked Mr Conway to withdraw those allegations. Mr Conway did not, but said he accepted he behaved badly.



Judge Kevin Kilrane said the possession of the firearm was not a serious matter. He ordered him to pay €400 to the Family Support Centre and reluctantly struck out the charges.

He advised him to “take the chance.”

Judge Kilrane also added “If your complaint is justified go ahead with it” in relation to the complaint to GSOC about Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai. He added that making a complaint and withdrawing it, “is annoying to parties.”