Gardai witnesses sale and supple of drugs in Boyle

Gerard Shannon, Apartment 2, The Bazaar, Bridge St. Boyle was convicted and fined €300 for the sale and supply of drugs at Elphin St, Boyle on May 5, 2017.



The court heard on May 5, 2017 at Elphin St, Boyle Gardai witnessed the defendant hand a package into a car window. It was cannabis.

During a search of the defendant’s house, cannabis, €1,400 cash and associated paraphernalia were found.

He made a full and frank admission.



Barrister Niall Flynn told the court that his client only made €50 profit from a quarter of the drugs.

The defendant’s parents were in court and the probation report was “very positive.”

Mr Shannon said he was addicted to cannabis.



Mr Flynn, BL, outlined that Mr Shannon had attended eleven weeks of counselling at Pieta House.

Judge Kevin Kilrane agreed with the barrister's defence that this was the “lower end of the scale but it was still serious.”

Judge Kilrane acknowledged that he came from a decent family.

On the charge of sale or supply of drugs he was convicted and fined €300.

The charge of possession of illegal drugs was taken into consideration.