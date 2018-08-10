Focus turns to interior of Abbey Manor Hotel

Leitrim County Council are going to engage with the owners of the Abbey Manor Hotel in Dromahair to restore the interior of the building.



The council are satisfied that the exterior of the structure has been protected but they will now engage with the owner in relation to the restoration of the building.



“It is our expectation that such matters can be addressed without recourse to the issuing of formal notices. Should it be necessary a notice requiring the restoration of a protected structure may issue under Section 60 of the Planning and Development Act, 2000.”