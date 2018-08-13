Plenty of prizes up for grabs at Ballinamore's 58th Agricultural Show

Ballinamore Agricultural Show, one of the highlights of the Annual Festival will take place on Tuesday, 14th August at Creamer’s Field, Golf Links Road Ballinamore.



This annual event is regarded as one of the best in the region attracting exhibitors from a wide area.

There is €15,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

This year Ballinamore will host qualifiers for Horses and Cattle, the winners of which will go forward to Championship finals at other shows later in the Summer.



Judging in the Horse and Cattle sections gets under way at 11am with five rings in operation.

Judging of Sheep starts at 1.30pm. The very popular dog championship begins at 1.30pm, with a total of 17 classes catering for all breeds.

In the Marquee judging in the Home Industry, Cookery, Farm, Garden and Photography sections also commences at 11am and indications are that the number of exhibitors will exceed previous years.

The Show Day will also include Glamorous Granny, Best Dressed Lady, Mother & Daughter Look-a-like and Miss Fashionista. The Tossing the Sheaf starts at 3pm and Driving for Style and Appearance is the last event at 4pm.



Schedules are currently available from the Show Office open 10am to 4pm daily and located in the old clinic building beside Ballinamore Tourism office, call (071) 9645670 or get the booklets in local shops around the town. Good luck to all the competitors!



Free Health Screening

HSE South Leitrim Primary Care Team and Community Health Forum will host a health screening event at Ballinamore Agricultural Show 2018.

People will be able to have check ups of their blood pressure, blood glucose and body mass index which will be provided by public health nurses, the community dietician and two specialist diabetes nurses.

Those availing of a health check will be entered into a draw to win a hamper of fruit.

A variety of information on how to stay well will be available as well as details of local health services.

People will have an opportunity to meet members of the primary care team and the local community health forum, which was set up in 2010 to be a link between the local community and the primary care team.

