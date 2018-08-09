Garda appeal to reunite much loved toy with its owner in Carrick-on-Shannon

There's nothing worse than the devastation that ensues when your child loses its favourite toy and Carrick-on-Shannon gardai are trying to reunite this much loved kitty with its owner.

The Sligo/Leitrim Garda Division Facebook page has put up a post including photos of the toy in a bid to find its young owner.

"Do you recognise this little cat? He (Or she) was found in Carrick on Shannon at Lunch time today. We have no doubt that some young child, and parent, is quite upset after misplacing this little guy.

"Lets see if we can organise a re-union! #CatsDontLikeCells #Meow"

Is your child missing this kitty? Or do you know who the young owner might be? Contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650510.