Number of people injured following two-car collision in Sligo
One of the vehicles following last night's collision. Photo: Sligo Leitrim Garda Division Facebook.
A number of people were injured in a two car collision which occurred overnight in Sligo.
Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of the collision at The Green Road, Sligo in the early hours of Friday, August 10, 2018.
According to gardaí, there were "A number of persons needing medical attention but no serious injuries."
The cars being removed from the scene.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on