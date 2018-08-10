Leitrim Winners announced in National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Five Leitrim organisations have been named as winners in the first ever National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The awards honour the inspiring work of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland with the help of Good Causes funding. Nearly 30% of every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes, which has a big impact on communities across the country.

Announcing the Leitrim winners. National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin said, “We were bowled over by the calibre of entries and the impact that these organisations are having in their local communities. We know that these groups are doing extraordinary things and the Good Causes awards recognize and celebrate their achievements.”

The Leitrim County winners are:

Sport: Fenagh Handball Club

This dynamic and vibrant GAA handball club is situated in the heart of the south Leitrim countryside. Good Causes funding allowed it complete the construction of a 40 x 20 court saving members a 40km round trip to Drumshambo to train.

Heritage: St Catherine’s Church Restoration Society, Fenagh

The society saved St. Catherine’s Church from becoming a ruin, and grew important community connections at the same time. Good Causes funding allowed for the replacement of wooden floors which led to other important restoration work.

Arts & Culture: The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon

This multi-disciplinary arts venue houses three galleries and a performance space which supports the creation of new work. Good Causes Funding led to an international collaboration between Irish and Quebecois dancers and musicians, strengthening cross cultural connections.

Community: Breffni Community Development, Carrick-on-Shannon

The vision of Breffni Community Development is that individuals, families and groups are equal and active participants in community and civil life. Good Causes funding supported programmes aimed at supporting marginalized groups.

Youth: Youth Work Ireland North Connaught/Leitrim Project

The project works with young people aged from ten years up who are socially isolated and rurally disadvantaged. Good Causes funding provided support to 14 rural clubs/cafes, seven summer projects.

These winners will represent Leitrim in the North Regional finals, competing for a place in the National Finals in Dublin on November 3.

Broadcaster and entrepreneur Bobby Kerr, Chair of the Judging panel, concluded “The competition is fierce in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards. The standard of entries is really impressive. I congratulate all of the County Winners and look forward to seeing Leitrim competing in the Regional Finals next month.”

Each category winner will received €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive an additional €25,000. The full list of County Winners can be found at www.lottery.ie/ goodcausesawards.

