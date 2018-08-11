Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, August 11, 2018

The following death has occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Maria Kane, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Maria Kane (née Clarke), Cormongan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim who passed away peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family on Thursday, 9th August, 2018. Pre-deceased by her husband Frank, daughter-in-law Teresa and sisters Annie Tansey and Winnie Guckian. She will be sadly missed by her family; Frank, Mary, Eoin, Patricia, Sean and Thomas, sons-in law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Tom Charlie, Martin, Sean, nieces, nephews and many friends. May Maria rest in peace.

Reposing at the home of her son Sean and daughter-in-law Pauline, Cormongan, Drumshanbo, today, Saturday, until 4.00 pm with family time thereafter. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo at 6.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the new Cemetery.