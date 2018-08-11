Gortletteragh stun Mohill in third series of Leitrim Championship encounters

After Aughawillan's impressive win over Drumreilly last night, the main talking point from today's Connacht Gold Senior Championship games was undoutedly Gortletteragh's surprise win over defending champions Mohill in Cloone.

While Mohill went in today's game with two wins from their opening two games, Gortletteragh had been defeated by both Ballinamore and Aughawillan in their opening two games.

Gortletteragh's three point win (2-12 to 0-15) keeps their hopes of avoiding a relegation semi-final and instead advancing to the quarter-finals very much alive.

Today's other game in Group One saw Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's record a comfortable 4-12 to 0-8 win over Dromahair in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada. While Ballinamore sit at the top of Group One it is a different story entirely for Dromahair who remain without a point after three games and have crunch games against both Gortletteragh and Aughawillan yet to come.

In Group Two of the Connacht Gold Senior Football Championship there are two teams with 100% records as both Glencar/Manorhamilton and St Mary's Kiltoghert recorded their third wins of the competition.

Glencar/Manor proved too strong for Bornacoola in Ballinamore, emerging victorious on a scoreline of 0-22 to 0-10.

In Drumshanbo, St Mary's Kiltoghert arguably had their toughest test of the year to date but nevertheless they proved too strong for a tenacious Aughnasheelin side, prevailing on a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-7.

In the Smith's Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate Championship, two teams still have their 100% records intact as bot Eslin and Fenagh St Caillin's won for the third week in succession.

Having previously seen off the challenges of Ballinaglera and Cloone, Fenagh once again recorded a comfortable victory, triumphing on a scoreline of 3-14 to 0-11.

Having defeated the second string teams from Ballinamore and Mohill it was difficult to fully determine how strong Eslin are this year but their win over Annaduff this evening, one of the favourites for promotion, marks them down as real contenders once again.

Eslin scraped by on a scoreline of 3-5 to 0-11 and they will prove formidable opponents for whoever they meet in the latter stages of the competition.

After winning their opening two games Drumkeerin will have been disappointed to lose 1-14 to 0-8 against Leitrim Gaels but with two group games remaining, they still occupy third place in Group Two, one place behind Leitrim Gaels, and look on course to advance to the knock-out stages.

Fourth place in Group Two is Cloone's after they staged an incredible comeback victory over Ballinaglera to claim the points. Two penalties and a wondergoal from Darren Carberry were pivotal to the Cloone cause as they recorded a 3-6 to 0-12 victory over a Ballinaglera side who bossed matters in the opening half but only registered a solitary point after the break.