Autumn light on new sculpture of St. Eidin in Carrick

Before and after:- The new statue honouring the 7th century St. Eidin in Carrick's Linear Park was carved on site by Will Fogarty of Fear na Coillte Chainsaw Sculptures.

St. Eidin is regarded as the patron saint of Tumna parish and is buried in the ruins of a small church there just north of Carrick on Shannon in Roscommon. ‘Tuaim mná’ is mentioned in the Annals of the Four Masters, and translates as "the tomb of the woman".

The piece of wood before it was transformed into the magnificent sculpture.

Photos by Gerry Faughnan.