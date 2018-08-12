Leitrim area deaths - Sunday, August 12, 2018

The following death has occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Helen Grehan (née Crowe) - Dublin / Cavan

Helen Grehan (née Crowe), Clonliffe Road, Dublin and late of Moynehall, Cavan on Friday, 10th, August, 2018, peacefully, in the loving care of her family, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Jim (Seamus) and loving mother of Claire, Anne, Martin, Jimmy, Bernadette and Brendan. Sister of Tom Crowe, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her cherished 19 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Helen will be reposing at her home today, Sunday (August 12) from 2pm to 7pm. Removal to St. Agatha’s Church, North William Street, on Monday (August 13) arriving at 10.50am for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial at Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. May she Rest in Peace

Maureen Roberts - Ballinameen, Co. Roscommon

Maureen Roberts, Corry, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, at University Hospital Roscommon on Friday, 10th August, 2018. Sadly missed by her family and friends. R.I.P. Reposing in Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Tuesday, 14th August 11 o'clock to 12 noon. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Brigid Freehill - Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

Brigid Freehill (new Owens), Clifton, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan and formerly Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh on Friday, August 10th, 2018, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Noel, Patrick, Tierney and Gerard, daughters Maura, Breige and Teresa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 3 o'clock until 10 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning arriving at St. Dallan's Church, Kildallan for funeral mass at 1 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Ballyconnell cemetery. House private on Monday morning please

Vincent Maguire - Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh

Vincent Maguire, Mullyneeney, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, on Saturday, 11th August, 2018, peacefully. Loving husband of Marie and dear father of Leanne (Jarlath), Eoin (Shauna) Ashling (Brian, Maynooth), Lisa (Roddy). Remains reposing at his home until removal on this Monday evening at 6.30pm to arrive for 7pm at St Ninnidh's Church, Derrylin. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sisters Marie, Nora, Ann, brother Gerry and extended family.

May the rest in peace.

