Well done to Kinlough athlete Breege Connolly who finished in 31st place this morning in the European Championships Marathon in Berlin.

Breege recorded a time of 2:41:53 behind the winner Volha Mazuronak from Belarus in a time of 2:26:22.

In the team competition, Ireland came in 8th place in a time of 8.04:46.

Well done Breege from everyone in Leitrim.