38 Vacancies within Cavan/Monaghan Hospital Group

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan Niamh Smyth has received confirmation from the RCSI Hospital Group that 38 positions are vacant within the Cavan and Monaghan Hospital Group. The bulk of the vacancies are in nursing.

The figures came to light following a Parliamentary Question from Deputy Smyth. “I understand from speaking with staff on my recent visit to Cavan Hospital with our Health Spokesperson Stephen Donnelly that efforts are underway locally to try and attract nurses to the smaller hospitals.

Deputy Smyth said, “The government needs to examine why we cannot attract nurses back to our local hospitals. I have been told that it’s due to the work load and the stress of the job. The terms and conditions being offered by the HSE are also significantly less attractive than what is available in other countries.

“The workload expected of our healthcare professionals is becoming untenable. Nurses in particular have asked for the availability of flexi-time to create a better work-life balance.

“I have been informed by the RCSI Hospital Group that along with the 22 nursing positions there are 4 vacancies in Medical, 7 positions free in Health Care and Professionals, 1 in Management Administration, 2 in General Support Staff and 2 in Patient and Client Care.

“I am urging the Health Minister, along with the RCSI Group, to commit to filling these vacancies without delay so that staff and patients can have full confidence in the care that is being provided at Cavan and Monaghan General Hospitals.”