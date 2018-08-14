Additional funding available for Men's Sheds in Leitrim

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Mr Michael Ring T.D., has announced the provision of €500,000 to support the work of Men’s Sheds throughout Ireland. This capital funding provides small grants to individual Men’s Sheds in order to enable them to purchase equipment or to carry out minor works to improve their premises.

Which groups are eligible?

Only Men’s Sheds that are affiliated with the Irish Men’s Sheds Association are eligible. Any Men’s Shed that is affiliated at the time of the closing date of August 31 is eligible to apply.

Can a Men’s Shed apply for funding under the main CEP and also under this fund?

Yes. A group can apply for funding separately under both funds. They could potentially be awarded funding when applications under the main CEP are evaluated, and then separately receive further funding (for different costs or projects) when applications under the Men’s Shed fund are evaluated.

If a Shed is unsuccessful under the CEP scheme do they need to fill out a second application under the Men’s Shed Fund?

No. Any unsuccessful applications by groups affiliated with the Irish Men’s Sheds Association under the main CEP should automatically be considered under the Men’s Shed fund. They do not need to fill out a second application, unless they choose to do so or unless they want to apply for a different amount or different project.

See here for link to funding application form.