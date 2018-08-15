Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, August 15, 2018

The following death has occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Maria Kane (née Clarke), Cormongan, Drumshanbo



The death has occurred of Maria Kane (née Clarke), Cormongan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Passed away peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family on August 9. Pre-deceased by her husband Frank, daughter-in-law Teresa and sisters Annie Tansey and Winnie Guckian. She will be sadly missed by her family; Frank, Mary, Eoin, Patricia, Sean and Thomas, sons-in law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Tom Charlie, Martin, Sean, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Reposing at the home of her son Sean and daughter-in-law Pauline, Cormongan, Drumshanbo, on Friday, from 4pm until prayers at 9.30pm, and on Saturday until 4pm with family time thereafter. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the new Cemetery.

Micheál Davitt, Inis Temple, Kinlough, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



Micheál Davitt, Inis Temple, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon and London. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving fiancée Maureen, children Michelle, Maia, Diana, and Ion, parents Sean and Frances, brother Sean (Australia), sisters Eileen (Kilcommons Dromod), Majella Green (Manorhamilton), sister-in-law Rosaleen, brothers-in-law Donie and Peter, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a large circle of family and friends.

Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Friday evening fron 5pm to 7pm with removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May Fanning (née English), Ballinacross, Granard, Longford / Corofin, Clare

Formerly of Corofin, Co. Clare, peacefully at home in the arms of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Vincent, loving mother of Traolach (Terry), Carmel Ryan, Monica and Ruth. Sadly missed by her dear sister Berry Brennan and brother Des English, brother- in-law Cyril, sister-in-law Terry, daughter-in -law Susan, sons-in-law Michael, Pat and Joe, cherished grandchildren, Sinead, Vincent, Laoise, Rebekah, Aisling, Fiacre, Alison, Lachlann and Diarmaid, nieces, nephews, cousins, her wonderful neighbours and many dear friends.

Mass of the Resurrection, today Wednesday, August 15, at 11.30am, interment afterwards at Granardkille Cemetery.

Evelyn Cashin (née Lohan), Manchester, England and Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully after a short illness in Manchester, England. Predeceased by her parents Jack & Teresa Lohan (Caggle) and her sister Pauline Duffy. Beloved wife of Jim and much loved mother of David, Olivia and Christopher. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, brother Sean, sisters Ita, Teresa, Mary, Bernadette and Imelda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal today, Wednesday, August 15, to St. Bernard's Church, Manchester, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 16, at 10am, followed by burial in Cheable Cemetery. Memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated in St. Bridget's Church, Four-Mile House, on Sunday, August 26, at 9am.

May they rest in peace.