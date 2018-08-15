Students are smiling after collecting Leaving Cert results in Carrick-on-Shannon Community School

"Most students are smiling leaving the office" revealed Principal of Carrick-on-Shannon Community School, Adrian Jackson this morning.

By 10.30am, most of the 95 strong Leaving Cert class had returned to the school to collect their results.

Mr Jackson said while many students will not await CAO offers, there is a "renewed interest in apprenticeships." Many of this year's class are focusing on a trade and looking to completing apprenticeships. Mr Jackson said the school will continue to develop this side of education and encourage students into that path that was almost lost in the recession.

Carrick Community School is happy to report that the targets set by the students have mostly been achieved, with some overachieving. The principal expressed that "there are lots of options" for those who did not do as well as they wanted, they can look at repeating their Leaving Cert exams or indeed set off on a different path. He added there are "some excellent PLC courses locally."

Mr Jackson commented that while students deserve to celebrate their hard work tonight, he asked that they remember and thank their support system, parents, guardians, family and teachers. "You never reach the destination on your own."

Carrick-on-Shannon Community School reopens on August 27.