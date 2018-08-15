Ballinamore student narrowly misses out on all straight As

Principal Padraig Leyden is very confident that all of his students will be happy with their Leaving Cert results today.

The school had a "surprisingly large crowd of students collect their results this morning." 58 students sat the exams in the school, out of these, 25 sat Higher Level Maths. Mr Leyden said the national failure rate in maths "did not materialise here." He said there is an upward trend in students sitting higher level papers, and they all seem to do quite well.

One Ballinamore student narrowly missed out on all straight As. The student received just on A2 and the rest A1s, the local came away with over 600 points.

"About 95% of students will go on to third level," revealed Mr Leyden. He said not many are looking to apprenticeships, and while some may defer for a year, almost 100% go on to third level.

Ballinamore is expected to be a hot spot for post Leaving Cert results celebrations tonight with the festival half way though. Mr Leyden said he wishes all his students well and hopes they can celebrate "safely."

Ballinamore Community School will welcome 70 new first year students when it re-opens on August 27.