Mohill Community College delighted with results achieved by Leaving Cert students
Mohill Community College.
Principal of Mohill Community College, Úna Duffy, said the school is delighted with the "excellent Leaving Certificate results achieved by our students this year".
"Congratulations to each of our students, their parents/guardians, and to our team of excellent teachers," she told www.leitrimobserver.ie.
"We wish our students success in the offer of college places next week and in their future studies."
